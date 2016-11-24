Prisoner found hanging in Mackenzie Police Station

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of prisoner Maurice Summer, 19 years, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, who was found hanging in his cell at Mackenzie Police Station about 1445h. today.

Enquiries disclosed that Sumner was arrested for the alleged wounding of his uncle Sylvester Cambridge, who was hospitalised and discharged from the GPHC on 2016-11-23.

Summer who was found during a routine visit by ranks, hanging from one of the cell’s grill bars with the jersey he was wearing, was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.