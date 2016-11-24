Prisoner found hanging in Mackenzie Police Station
The Police Office of Professional Responsibility says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of prisoner Maurice Summer, 19 years, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, who was found hanging in his cell at Mackenzie Police Station about 1445h. today.
Enquiries disclosed that Sumner was arrested for the alleged wounding of his uncle Sylvester Cambridge, who was hospitalised and discharged from the GPHC on 2016-11-23.
Summer who was found during a routine visit by ranks, hanging from one of the cell’s grill bars with the jersey he was wearing, was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman
-
Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments