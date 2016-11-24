Small payment made to garbage collectors; strike still looms
The Mayor and City and Council (M&CC) has paid approximately $20 million, a fraction of what it owes, to the city’s two garbage disposal contractors after they threatened to suspend their collection services.
In early November, correspondence was sent to City Hall from Puran Brothers Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management in which the companies stated that they would cease operations on November 14, if they were not paid the hundreds of millions owed to them.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
