Teen held after Barima farmer stabbed to death

Police are investigating the murder of Junior Moses, 44 years, a farmer, of Barima, NWD, which occurred about 1840h. yesterday at Ela Landing, Barima, NWD.

Enquiries, the police say, disclosed that the victim and a seventeen year old male, were consuming alcohol, when an argument erupted between the two. During the process the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim once to his abdomen and escaped. The victim was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect has since been apprehended and is assisting with the investigation, police say.