Vacancy created by incarceration of Region 3 deputy REO

With Deputy Regional Executive Officer of Region 3 Ameena Marlyne Hinds behind bars in the US for allegedly attempting to smuggle 3 1bs of cocaine into that country, a vacancy for her position has now been created and the Ministry Communities is expected to make that appointment as the long awaited Local Government Commission (LGC) is yet to be established.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

David Granger

President has not acted for months on judicial nominees

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan (third from left) signing the agreement yesterday with Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Zhang Limin (third from right). Looking on are Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson (left) and Chinese and local officials.

Guyana, China ink loan to complete East Coast road widening

default placeholder

Importers protest leads to probe of Food and Drug director’s actions

default placeholder

Minimum wage for private sector to go up by 26%

The Hand-in-Hand Trust Corporation on Middle Street where the incident occurred.

Guard shot in foiled robbery at Hand-in-Hand Trust Co

Leroy Anthony Blair

Man shot in D’Urban Backlands

Paul Rodney

Wounded man, pharmacy employee held in probe of West Ruimveldt gunning down

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  2. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  3. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

  4. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  5. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  6. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  7. Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

    Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him

  8. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  9. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai