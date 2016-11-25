Another arrest made in Rohee robbery

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery on November 9 at the home of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Clement Rohee.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News yesterday that one of the suspects was brought in by his attorney and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The robbery of Rohee’s Lot 6 – 7 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara home occurred around 11 am. It was carried out by three men armed with guns and a knife, who assaulted two maids and carted off an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.

The getaway car was later found parked along Croal Street, Georgetown, hours after the attack.

Colette Parks, the woman who had allegedly rented the getaway vehicle was charged last week with two counts of armed robbery and was remanded to prison. Her next court date is January 11, 2017.