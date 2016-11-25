Applications from passport holders to be accepted at immigration office, New Amsterdam

The Guyana Police Force says that the Central Immigration and Passport Office, at Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, Berbice, from Monday November 28, 2016, will be accepting applications on Mondays and Tuesdays. Passports can be uplifted on the other working days.

However this process only applies to persons who are already in possession of a machine readable passport that is either lost, damaged or filled.

First time applicants will continue to apply at the Georgetown Branch of the Central Immigration and Passport Office, the police said today in a press release.