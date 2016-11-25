Arrests made in 2012 swimming pool death

The police have made arrests in the 2012 death of Blankenburg man Sideek Juman who was found dead in a hotel pool.
His family had insisted that there was foul play at the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen where his body was found.
Police sources say that new information has come to light. Family sources say that several arrests were made including of a man close to the hotel. Investigations are continuing.

Sideek Juman
Sideek Juman

More in Local News

default placeholder

Prisoner found hanging in Mackenzie Police Station

default placeholder

Aranaputa man arrested over murder of father

default placeholder

Private sector calls for sweeping budget measures, lower corporation tax, income tax threshold of $100,000

Marcus Brian Bisram

Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

David Granger

President has not acted for months on judicial nominees

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan (third from left) signing the agreement yesterday with Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Zhang Limin (third from right). Looking on are Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson (left) and Chinese and local officials.

Guyana, China ink loan to complete East Coast road widening

default placeholder

Importers protest leads to probe of Food and Drug director’s actions

default placeholder

Minimum wage for private sector to go up by 26%

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  2. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  3. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  4. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

  5. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  6. Pooja Devi Pitam

    Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats

  7. Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

    Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him

  8. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

  9. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai