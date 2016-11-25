Arrests made in 2012 swimming pool death
The police have made arrests in the 2012 death of Blankenburg man Sideek Juman who was found dead in a hotel pool.
His family had insisted that there was foul play at the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen where his body was found.
Police sources say that new information has come to light. Family sources say that several arrests were made including of a man close to the hotel. Investigations are continuing.
