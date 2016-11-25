China Town Store at East Canje robbed

Police say they are investigating a robbery under arms committed on Zhou Chunmin, 25 years, of No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, which occurred about 2035h. last night at China Town Store at the said address, by three masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun and the others with a cutlass and a piece of wood.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that Zhou Chunmin along with his aunt Lan Hong Zhou, 50 years, and four customers were in the store, when the bandits entered the store through an eastern door, at the time Zhou Chwamin was in the cashier booth, when the bandit with the handgun pointed it to him and demanded cash. Zhou Chunmin then handed over all the cash which was in a drawer and other valuables, police say.

The other two bandits picked up a quantity of phone cards which were on a table, and dealt Lan Hong Zhou a lash to her face before making good their escape through an eastern door unto Bristol Street, No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Lan Hong Zhou was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was treated and sent away. No arrests were made.

Investigations are in progress.