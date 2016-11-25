Crabwood Creek youth who struck sexagenarians fined, rearrested
A 20- year old resident of Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek was on Monday charged with driving under the influence, failure to stop after an accident and failure to report to the police after he struck down three sexagenarians on Friday around 05: 20 hrs in Crabwood Creek.
Tirendra Totaram was fined $7500 for driving with a breath alcohol content of 125 micrograms, 90 over the legal limit; $25,000 for failure to stop and $25,000 for failure to report to police. He also had his licence suspended when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Monday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
