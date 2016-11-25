David Ramnarine promotions won’t be overturned – Harmon
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday announced that Cabinet has been advised by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan that there will be no recall of the promotions done by Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine.
Harmon informed a post-Cabinet press briefing that Ramjattan's advice was based on legal guidance but he did not elaborate.
