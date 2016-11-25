Granger to attend Barbados’ 50th independence celebrations

President David Granger will later this month travel to Barbados to take part in the island’s 50th independence anniversary celebrations, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing that Granger informed Cabinet on Tuesday that he has accepted an invitation from Barbados Prime Minister Freundel Stuart to attend the island’s 50th anniversary celebrations on November 30.

Stuart was a guest of the government for Guyana’s 50th independence celebrations in May this year and he was awarded the Order of Roraima, the second highest national award.