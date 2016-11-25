Health Ministry monitoring Chickenpox outbreak at Paramakatoi school dorm

The Ministry of Public Health is currently monitoring an outbreak of chickenpox at the Paramakatoi School’s Dormitory, in Region Eight, that has so far affected 160 persons.

This was disclosed yesterday by Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton, who told a press conference that the ministry has been made aware of a culmination of 160 cases so far affecting students of the school's dormitory over a one-week period.