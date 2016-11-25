Kitty Market reconstruction won’t be done before next year – Duncan
Deputy City Mayor Sherod Duncan says there is still a lot of work to be completed at the Kitty Market, which will not be done before next year.
Since reconstruction of the market began in mid-February, at an initial estimated cost of $240 million, several deadlines identified by the city administration for completion have been missed.
More recently, the municipality was aiming to reopen the market for the Christmas season but it once again would not be able to do so.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
