Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
A 19-year-old man was yesterday found hanging in his cell at the Mackenzie Police Station and the Police Office of Professional Responsibility has since launched an investigation.
According to a police press release,
Maurice Sumner, of Central Amelia's Ward, Linden, was found hanging in his cell around 2:45 pm yesterday. The release added that he was found hanging from one of the cell's grill bars, with the jersey he was wearing, by one of the ranks who was making routine checks. He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead.
