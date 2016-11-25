Part of former Barama concession being considered for conservation -Trotman
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says the government is considering allocating a part of the 1.6M hectares previously held by Barama Company Limited for conservation.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon recently told a post-Cabinet press briefing that Trotman had presented a number of options for the alternative use for the land.
