Teen held after Barima farmer stabbed to death
Police are investigating the murder of Junior Moses, 44 years, a farmer, of Barima, NWD, which occurred about 1840h on Wednesday at Ela Landing, Barima, NWD.
Enquiries, the police say, disclosed that the victim and a seventeen year old male, were consuming alcohol, when an argument erupted between the two. During the process the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim once to his abdomen and escaped. The victim was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
The suspect has since been apprehended and is assisting with the investigation, police say.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Comments
About these comments