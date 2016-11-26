Ex-cop held for scamming businessman of $6M for promised gun licence

A former policeman was arrested on Thursday evening after he allegedly collected $6M and a quantity of raw gold from a businessman under the pretext that he would get him a gun licence.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest, which was made by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit.

Stabroek News understands that after the ex-policeman failed to deliver on the promised gun licence after some time, the businessman made a report to the police, resulting in the arrest.

A search was also carried out on the man’s home, where he was arrested, and some $2.5M, a gold chain and a gold band were recovered. He has since admitted to using the raw gold to make the jewellery, the police source said.