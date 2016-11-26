Get involved to stamp out violence against women – Lawrence
Adding her voice to the call for the elimination of violence against women, Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence yesterday urged citizens to become involved and demonstrate their commitment to wiping out the social ill.
Giving the feature address at the opening of an Interfaith Service and Roundtable Discussion on violence against women, held under the theme ‘Orange the World: Promoting Equality, ending Gender-Based Violence’ at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel yesterday,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
