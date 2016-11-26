Granger urges move to manufacturing in Linden despite hope for bauxite

President David Granger has challenged Lindeners to embrace innovation and extend the reputation of their home from that of a mining town, which was solidified over the last 100 years, to that of a manufacturing town.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Centennial Arch to commemorate 100 years of bauxite mining in Mackenzie yesterday, Granger said that while the arch pays homage to people who built the bauxite industry with picks and shovels, it is also a promise to future generations.

"It is my hope that it will not only commemorate the centenary but also become a beacon of hope for all of us," Granger said. He added that everyone has to be involved in working for the survival and the success of the industry since, "If it fails, we all fail. If it succeeds, we all win."