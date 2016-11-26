Interpol issues notice for Marcus Bisram

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) yesterday issued a “Red Notice” for businessman Marcus Brian Bisram, who has been implicated in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

The notice was issued a day after an absent Bisram, 27, who is believed to be in the United States, was named a co-defendant in the murder of Narinedatt.