Jagdeo hoping budget will deliver clear plan for sugar industry
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo hopes that government’s proposed national budget, which will be presented to the National Assembly next Monday, would provide clarity about the diversification plans for the beleaguered Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
At a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments