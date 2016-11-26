Sugar unions renew plea against closure of Wales

-say gov’t still to come up with alternatives

As the time draws nearer for the Wales estate to face closure, the three sugar unions yesterday again appealed to the government and GuySuCo to rescind this decision and they also contended that no alternative had yet been presented to the hundreds of workers who could soon be without jobs.

At a joint press conference yesterday,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Ryan Sergeant

Rio murder probe snared in standoff over security firm’s guns

The Centennial Arch, which was funded by Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Limited, in celebration of 100 years of bauxite mining in Linden. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) 

Granger urges move to manufacturing in Linden despite hope for bauxite

default placeholder

Interpol issues notice for Marcus Bisram

Sideek Juman

Three held over 2012 Tuschen hotel murder

Bharrat Jagdeo

Jagdeo hoping budget will deliver clear plan for sugar industry

default placeholder

Food and Drug Dep’t orders recall of illegally labelled Crystal Spring bottled water

The Babita Sarjou doll on display yesterday after it was unveiled.

Babita Sarjou doll unveiled

default placeholder

Uncomfortable truths to be faced in fight against gender-based violence – forum hears

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  2. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  3. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  4. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

  5. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  6. Pooja Devi Pitam

    Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats

  7. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  8. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

  9. Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

    Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia