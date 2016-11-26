Sugar unions renew plea against closure of Wales
-say gov’t still to come up with alternatives
As the time draws nearer for the Wales estate to face closure, the three sugar unions yesterday again appealed to the government and GuySuCo to rescind this decision and they also contended that no alternative had yet been presented to the hundreds of workers who could soon be without jobs.
At a joint press conference yesterday,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments