Uncomfortable truths to be faced in fight against gender-based violence – forum hears

The fight against the scourge of gender-based violence involves talking and listening deeply, but also facing uncomfortable truths, such as suicidal behaviours, and realizing that it is okay to be vulnerable, a public forum heard yesterday.

In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Guyana Equality Forum (GEF), in collaboration with the Society against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), held a public discussion on gender-based violence, which also served as a memorial for SASOD member Zenita Nicholson.

The forum, held at the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre, marked the first of 16 days of activism planned by the GEF to fight gender-based violence.