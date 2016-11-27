Demerara Bank running Camp St HQ on solar energy
Demerara Bank Ltd’s Head Office and Corporate Banking Branch on Camp Street is now fully powered by solar energy.
Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the new $28M system, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pravinchandra Dave said the move to solar power had been taken into consideration since the start of the design of the building, which was opened a year ago.
“The infrastructure had to be in such a way that it provides roofing space for the solar panels,” he said.
He explained that the idea stemmed from a meeting he had with the now…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
Comments
About these comments