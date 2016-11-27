Duncan up for mayoral contest but awaits party decision

Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan says he is ready to contest for the post of Mayor if called upon by his party to do so.

Over the next month, the nine municipalities and 62 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) will be holding their internal elections to identify those persons who will serve as mayors and deputy mayors of the various municipalities as well as the chairpersons and the vice chairpersons of the NDCs.

The yearly elections, which are in keeping with the Local Government Act and the Municipal and District Councils Act, must be held by December 16.

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council, unlike several other local government authorities, has not yet announced a date for the elections.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.