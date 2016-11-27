D’Urban Park a ‘monumental scandal’

Calling the D’Urban Park project a “monumental scandal and cover-up,” PPP/C member Gail Teixeira yesterday said that her party will continue to probe until all the outstanding questions are answered.

“This is all a web of deception that is going on and it is insulting to the Guyanese people… and disrespect to the Guyanese people,” she said during a press conference held at Freedom House, adding that information is coming out in snippets only because of the pressure the party has been applying.

"Again, the government and the old PNC philosophy of the less you know the better for the