East Ruimveldt man shot after bar argument

An East Ruimveldt resident is in a serious condition at the GPHC, after being shot thrice about his body by a licenced firearm holder about 02:00 hrs this morning at the Wings and Things Bar, located at Mandela Avenue, the police said in a release.

Investigations revealed that the victim Martin Bovell, aka John Corbie, 48 years, a seaman of 374 East Ruimveldt was outside the Bar when an argument developed between him and the suspect over the victim resting his beer bottle on the suspect’s car trunk.

It was alleged that after the argument, the suspect went into the bar and was followed by the victim who allegedly discharged a round from a handgun in his direction and he (the suspect) immediately drew his licenced handgun and discharged three rounds at the victim hitting him in the region of his chest and abdomen. The victim was rushed to the hospital by patrons and is currently undergoing surgery. The suspect has since been taken into custody and his firearm lodged. Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene. Investigation in progress.