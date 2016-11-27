East Ruimveldt man shot after bar argument

An East Ruimveldt resident is in a serious condition at the GPHC, after being shot thrice about his body by a licenced firearm holder about 02:00 hrs this morning at the Wings and Things Bar, located at Mandela Avenue, the police said in a release.
Investigations revealed that the victim Martin Bovell, aka John Corbie, 48 years, a seaman of 374 East Ruimveldt was outside the Bar when an argument developed between him and the suspect over the victim resting his beer bottle on the suspect’s car trunk.
It was alleged that after the argument, the suspect went into the bar and was followed by the victim who allegedly discharged a round from a handgun in his direction and he (the suspect) immediately drew his licenced handgun and discharged three rounds at the victim hitting him in the region of his chest and abdomen. The victim was rushed to the hospital by patrons and is currently undergoing surgery. The suspect has since been taken into custody and his firearm lodged. Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene. Investigation in progress.

More in Local News

Bharrat Jagdeo

‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

Action on the ball field

Speightland, Mackenzie

Fidel Castro

Castro remembered as friend to Guyana

The house where the Singh family resides and where the robbery occurred.

Mon Repos family beaten, robbed in home invasion

Some of the batteries at the bank.

Demerara Bank running Camp St HQ on solar energy

default placeholder

Duncan up for mayoral contest but awaits party decision

default placeholder

D’Urban Park a ‘monumental scandal’

default placeholder

Linden Town Council also seeking bailout

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  2. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  3. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  4. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  5. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

  6. Pooja Devi Pitam

    Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats

  7. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  8. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

  9. Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

    Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road