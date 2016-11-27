Linden Town Council also seeking bailout

In an attempt to get the monkey that is the previous council’s debt off its back the Linden Town Council has applied to the Ministry of Communities for a bailout of $200 million.

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland told Stabroek News on Friday that while he was not sure he could blame the previous council for accruing the debt, the present council cannot effectively perform its duties until it is cleared.

“We owe the electricity companies in Linden, both of them; we owe the Guyana Revenue Authority; we owe the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and we owe the workers for their gratuity as well as other persons,” Holland explained.

