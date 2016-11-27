Mon Repos family beaten, robbed in home invasion

Members of an extended family of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) are traumatized and in a state of shock after they were beaten and robbed yesterday morning when armed bandits invaded their home.

The incident occurred around 5.15 am at Lot 52 Richardsville, Mon Repos, ECD. The house is owned and occupied by Jahoonauth Singh, a labourer of La Bonne Intention (LBI) sugar estate and his extended family, which includes his two sons.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, several members of the family including Singh, who also rears cattle, had just awakened and were about to begin their daily chores when the incident occured.

The bandits first attacked one of