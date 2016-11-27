Recommendations to improve functioning of SOCU implemented
– James
The recommendations made by Director of The Fraud Company Dr Sam Sittlington to improve the functioning of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) have been implemented.
This is according to SOCU head Sydney James who told Stabroek News recently that Dr Sittlington, a former police investigator and expert on fraud, money laundering and related areas is expected back in Guyana shortly for a follow-up visit.
James explained that this visit most likely will be to check to see whether the recommendations made have been implemented and to assess the progress of the unit. He said it was also expected that during the visit more advice will be given.
