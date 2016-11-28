Fertiliser wharf unsafe for mooring – MARAD
The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is warning that with immediate effect the Guyana Fertiliser Wharf, north of Muneshwer’s Limited on the Demerara River has been deemed unsafe for the mooring of vessels.
In a notice in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, MARAD said that this is due to its state of disrepair. MARAD warned that no activity must be conducted alongside the wharf.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
Comments
About these comments