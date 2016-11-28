GRA restates right to search aircraft
Amidst complaints of it being unreasonable and not practical, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has publicly restated its right to search any local aircraft.
“The GRA wishes to remind the general public, particularly the operators of air services to and from interior locations, that the provisions of Section 183 of the Customs Act,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
Comments
About these comments