Mabaruma for $264m solar farm
Finance Minister Winston Jordan today said that provision has been made in the 2017 budget for Mabaruma in Region One to have a 400-kilowatt solar farm.
In his budget address to parliament, he said that this solar farm will cost $264m. He also said there are plans for similar farms at Lethem (800 kilowatts) and Bartica 1.5 mw.
