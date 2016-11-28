Police in ganja bust at Gateroy

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday last conducted a 12-hour drug eradication exercise at Gateroy, Upper Berbice River, during which four fields measuring about 8 acres were found cultivated with Cannabis Sativa with an estimated 10, 000 plants measuring between 2-6 feet in height and with a weight of approximately 21000 kilograms, police said yesterday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.