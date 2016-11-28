Roopnaraine should address role in D’Urban Park company
-WPA executive David Hinds
Education Minister and Working People’s Alliance (WPA) leader, Dr Rupert Roopnaraine should publicly address his role as a director in the private company that supervised the controversial D’Urban Park project, says his fellow party executive Dr David Hinds.
“My thinking in this matter will not go away tomorrow and I implore my leader,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
Comments
About these comments