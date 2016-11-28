Tax threshold to rise

Finance Minister Winston Jordan today announced an increase in the income tax threshold from $660,000 per annum to the greater of $720,000 or one-third of an employee’s gross salary.

In his 2017 budget presentation he also announced that the Personal Income Tax Rate will be reduced from 30% to 28% for those earning less than $2,160,000 per annum or $180,000 per month. He said a new rate of 40% will be applied to those earning an income in excess of $2,160,000 per annum.