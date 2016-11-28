Tax threshold to rise

-new rate of 40% for those earning over $2,160,000 per annum

Finance Minister Winston Jordan today announced an increase in the income tax threshold from $660,000 per annum to the greater of $720,000 or one-third of an employee’s gross salary.

In his 2017 budget presentation he also announced that the Personal Income Tax Rate will be reduced from 30% to 28% for those earning less than $2,160,000 per annum or $180,000 per month. He said a new rate  of 40% will be applied to those earning an income in excess of $2,160,000 per annum.

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Budget speech 2017

default placeholder

Sign language used to deliver budget

default placeholder

VAT to be cut from 16% to 14% – Jordan

default placeholder

Radical reorganisation of sugar required – Jordan

default placeholder

Mabaruma for $264m solar farm

default placeholder

2016 growth put at 2.6% – Jordan

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, today. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump vows to end U.S.-Cuba “deal” unless Havana makes better one

default placeholder

Venezuela currency tanks 60 pct in month on black market

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  2. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  3. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  4. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  5. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

  6. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  7. Pooja Devi Pitam

    Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats

  8. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

  9. Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

    Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road