Two men wounded in separate shootings

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force say they are making stringent efforts to apprehend a male suspect, who indiscriminately discharged several rounds from a handgun, in the vicinity of a popular gas station, located on the East Coast of Demerara.

A statement today from the police said that enquiries disclosed that a group of persons were in the vicinity of the gas station imbibing when an argument between the suspect and a so far unidentified male erupted. The argument escalated into a scuffle and the suspect drew a firearm and fired several rounds, one of which struck Shanis Persaud, a bystander, to his left hand, after which the suspect made good his escape in a motor car.

The police say that the victim was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition. Investigators have retrieved five spent shells from the scene and investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, police ranks are investigating the circumstances under which a twenty-two year old farmer of Bee Hive, ECD was shot about 2345h last night at Clonbrook, ECD.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the victim Khemraj Gangaram was at a function at Clonbrook when he ventured across the road to relieve himself in the vicinity of a parked motor vehicle, and during which process he heard two loud explosions and observed a male pointing a handgun at him. He attempted to flee and felt a burning sensation on his left hand and right thigh and realized he was shot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a stable condition. No arrest has been made, police said.

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Venezuela currency tanks 60 pct in month on black market

default placeholder

Diamond domestic violence suspect shot resisting arrest – police

Donald Ramotar

Ramotar calls for inquiry into D’Urban park project

Rose Hall estate

GuySuCo could be rationalised to four estates

Bibi Aziz, the mother of slain carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, seated at centre in pink with other villagers who turned out to listen to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Saturday.

Ramjattan pledges probe of allegations against cops over carpenter murder

Per Fredrik Pharo

Norway awaiting details on gov’t’s ‘green economy’ plans

default placeholder

Man shot at Mandela Ave bar after altercation

default placeholder

Evidence supports Gov’t Analyst decision to refuse condensed milk import

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  2. Marcus Bisram

    Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief

  3. Sharmila Inderjali

    Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter

  4. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  5. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram

  6. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  7. Pooja Devi Pitam

    Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats

  8. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

  9. Maurice Sumner

    Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road