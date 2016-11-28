Two men wounded in separate shootings

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force say they are making stringent efforts to apprehend a male suspect, who indiscriminately discharged several rounds from a handgun, in the vicinity of a popular gas station, located on the East Coast of Demerara.

A statement today from the police said that enquiries disclosed that a group of persons were in the vicinity of the gas station imbibing when an argument between the suspect and a so far unidentified male erupted. The argument escalated into a scuffle and the suspect drew a firearm and fired several rounds, one of which struck Shanis Persaud, a bystander, to his left hand, after which the suspect made good his escape in a motor car.

The police say that the victim was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition. Investigators have retrieved five spent shells from the scene and investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, police ranks are investigating the circumstances under which a twenty-two year old farmer of Bee Hive, ECD was shot about 2345h last night at Clonbrook, ECD.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the victim Khemraj Gangaram was at a function at Clonbrook when he ventured across the road to relieve himself in the vicinity of a parked motor vehicle, and during which process he heard two loud explosions and observed a male pointing a handgun at him. He attempted to flee and felt a burning sensation on his left hand and right thigh and realized he was shot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a stable condition. No arrest has been made, police said.