Vessels traversing Waini, Pomeroon must report to authorities – MARAD
The Maritime Administration Department says that all vessels entering and leaving the Waini and Pomeroon rivers must report to the authorities.
In a notice in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, MARAD said that all vessels must report to the Police and Coast Guard bases at (Tamakay), Waini in the northwest and in the Pomeroon River (Region Two).
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell
Comments
About these comments