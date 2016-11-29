Budget ‘immensely ominous’

“Immensely ominous for the future of country,” were the words used by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo describe the 2017 Budget presented by Finance Minister Winston Jordan to the National Assembly yesterday.

Calling Jordan’s presentation “eventful,” Jagdeo at a press conference immediately after the reading of the budget, said that initially he thought the budget was “immensely resourceful,” but when the Minister announced the measures he found it ominous.

According to him, during Jordan's presentation he "meandered from cliché to cliché" and did some rehash of old information. And as for the project ideas, according to the former president, they were not thought out clearly.