Budget ‘immensely ominous’
– Jagdeo
“Immensely ominous for the future of country,” were the words used by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo describe the 2017 Budget presented by Finance Minister Winston Jordan to the National Assembly yesterday.
Calling Jordan’s presentation “eventful,” Jagdeo at a press conference immediately after the reading of the budget, said that initially he thought the budget was “immensely resourceful,” but when the Minister announced the measures he found it ominous.
According to him, during Jordan’s presentation he “meandered from cliché to cliché” and did some rehash of old information. And as for the project ideas, according to the former president, they were not thought out clearly.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments