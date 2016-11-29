CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

The tail section of a Fly Jamaica plane was knocked off by a Caribbean Airlines craft this morning.

No injury has been reported. The incident occurred on the international apron while the CAL plane was in motion. Both the outgoing CAL and Fly Jamaica flights have been cancelled. There will be no incoming flights in the interim.

In a terse statement without mentioning the details of the incident, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation said:

“The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) are currently investigating an incident that occurred between two aircraft around 7:50h on the international apron, November 29, 2016.

“Investigations are ongoing.”