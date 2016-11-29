Constitution reform hearings to take at least two years

Reform of the constitution is years away despite a manifesto promise by the APNU+AFC administration of swift changes.

This was the clear message from Minister of Finance Winston Jordan’s 2017 budget presentation yesterday.

Jordan stated that “Consistent with the broad tenets of participatory democracy, the Constitutional Reform Commission will hold consultations in all ten administrative regions. Over one hundred communities will be engaged in consultations and hearings and the entire process is expected to last for at least two years. A sum of $80 million has been set aside for this process, in 2017.”

He added that in the new year, the government will work to accelerate constitutional reform and to facilitate this