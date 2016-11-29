Diamond man dies in Soesdyke collision

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 0455h. this morning on the Soesdyke Public Road, in the vicinity of the Soesdyke Junction that resulted in the death of Harmon David, 33 years of 1538 Section ‘B’ Diamond, EBD.

Enquiries disclosed that David was proceeding north along the western carriageway in his motor car PPP 9168, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the right rear of motor lorry GKK 2143 which was stationary about four feet off the western parapet.

As a result of the impact David was flung out of his vehicle through the front windscreen. He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.