Linden-Lethem road project to begin next year
- Jordan
The first phase of the long-awaited Linden to Lethem road project will commence next year, Finance Minister Winston Jordan announced yesterday.
Jordan, who was at the time speaking about “infrastructure for integration” during his presentation of the proposed 2017 budget, said that the project will span from Linden to Mabura Hill.
No information was given about the estimated cost.
However, Jordan told the National Assembly that an infrastructure network that can support rapid economic development requires huge capital investments. "This is especially true of Guyana, with its sparsely populated town and village centres scattered over its 214,970 square kilometres," he said, before adding that in recognition of this, government has allocated $37.2 billion
