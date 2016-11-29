Mabaruma solar farm among gov’t $1B renewable projects

Government has set aside close to $1 billion in the 2017 budget for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, which will include a large-scale solar farm at Mabaruma, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan, who also announced plans to grant a range of tax exemptions for clean energy and recycling ventures.

Jordan made the disclosure during his three-hour-long presentation on the proposed budget in the National Assembly, where he said government would design a Green State Development Plan as part of its effort to create a green economy.

According to the minister, the government has made a budgetary allocation of almost $1 billion to implement a series of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, following the charge given by President David Granger for the public sector to lead the way in transitioning