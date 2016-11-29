Budget Measures
Value-Added Tax (VAT)
* Reduction in the rate of VAT from 16 per cent to 14 per cent
* Increase in the VAT threshold from $10 million to $15 million.
* VAT of 14% to be applied on electricity consumption in excess of $10,000 per month.
* VAT of 14% to be applied on water consumption in excess of $1,500 per month.
