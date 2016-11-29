No. 60 Village labourer found dead after altercation

A 28 year old fisherman of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, is assisting the police with the investigation in the death of his friend, 25 year old Ravi Kumar Sharma, a labourer of the said Village, whose body was found in his yard about 0600h this morning, with multiple lacerations about the body.

Investigations, police say, have so far revealed that the deceased who was residing with his mother and was said to be an alcoholic, last evening went home intoxicated and ordered his mother to vacate the home which she did. She returned about 0600h and discovered his lifeless body in their yard. The suspect alleged that he went to the deceased’s house last night and later they had an exchange of words which escalated into a heated argument, during which he was struck to his head and in retaliation he picked up a cutlass and severely broad-sided Sharma.

Sharma was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival and is presently at the hospital’s mortuary, as investigation into the murder continues.

