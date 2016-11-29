Stray animal feeding at Enterprise dangerous, unhealthy – residents complain

Residents of Enterprise Gardens, East Coast Demerara are fed up with the unhygienic environment they are forced to live in as a result of a resident feeding stray animals on a daily basis, and are calling on the relevant authorities to intervene immediately.

Residents said that on a number of occasions they have contacted the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Stray Catchers but nothing has been done to address the situation.

Several residents, who are disgusted and directly affected by the situation on Rose and Main Street Enterprise Gardens, explained that an estimated 30 to 40 horses would parade the block preventing residents from being able to use the road effectively.