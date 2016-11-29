Tax threshold to be raised
- new 40% rate for persons earning over $2.16M per year
In an effort to reduce inequality and tax avoidance as well as increase disposable income, the government plans to increase the income tax threshold from January 1, 2017.
Finance Minister Winston Jordan, during his 2017 budget presentation yesterday, noted that the threshold, which stands at $660,000 per annum, will move to $720,000 or one-third of an employee’s gross salary next year.
He also announced that the Personal Income Tax Rate will be reduced from 30 per cent to 28 per cent for those earning less than $2,160,000 per annum or $180,000 per month.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
Comments
About these comments