Boy, 7, succumbs after being hit by car in front of school

Three days after he was struck down on a pedestrian crossing in front of the Wellington Park Primary School, a seven-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.

Dead is Dawain Prince, of Lot 12 Kiltairn Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who had sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He had been rushed to the Port Mourant hospital in an unconscious state following the accident.

He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) the same day after his condition worsened. He died at the GPH around 8pm on Monday while admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit.