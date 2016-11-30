Businessman challenges court ruling on Food and Drug’s refusal to clear condensed milk

A notice of appeal was on Monday filed to contest the ruling by Chief Justice (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards to uphold the decision by the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) to deny entry of a container of condensed milk from Malaysia into the country.

The shipment belongs to businessman Rafik Ahmad, the owner of Superfoods Inc and his lawyer, Anil Nandlall, in the notice of appeal, took issue with the application of the law and contended that the Chief Justice “erred and misdirected” herself in law.

Shortly after the decision was handed down last Friday, the Attorney General's Chambers had said in a press release