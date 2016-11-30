Businessman challenges court ruling on Food and Drug’s refusal to clear condensed milk

A notice of appeal was on Monday filed to contest the ruling by Chief Justice (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards to uphold the decision by the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) to deny entry of a container of condensed milk from Malaysia into the country.

The shipment belongs to businessman Rafik Ahmad, the owner of Superfoods Inc and his lawyer, Anil Nandlall, in the notice of appeal, took issue with the application of the law and contended that the Chief Justice “erred and misdirected” herself in law.

Shortly after the decision was handed down last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers had said in a press release …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

The Fly Jamaica craft with its tail lopped off.

CAL plane clips tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

Ravi Kumar Sharma

Number 60 man chopped to death

Herman David

Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

default placeholder

Only 14% of Grade Six students passed maths –Finance Minister

Dead: Dawain Prince

Boy, 7, succumbs after being hit by car in front of school

default placeholder

Central Corentyne Chamber decries VAT on water, power

default placeholder

Radical reorganisation of sugar needed – Jordan

default placeholder

Man found not guilty in murder of drinking buddy

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  2. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  3. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  4. Pooja Devi Pitam

    Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats

  5. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  6. Marcus Brian Bisram

    Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram

  7. Maurice Sumner

    Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell

  8. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification:

A section of the first batch (GINA photo)

Public service training college launched